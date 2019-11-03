Former Republican legislator Gene Abdallah passes away

Former Republican State Legislator Gene Abdallah has passed away, and is remembered tonight by his friends and colleagues in this article by the Argus Leader:

Abdallah, 83, was the longest-serving U.S. Marshal in South Dakota history and served as head of the South Dakota Highway Patrol for five years. He also served 12 years in the South Dakota Legislature, in both the House and Senate.

“Gene was a South Dakota institution,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in a statement. “He was a force to be reckoned with and a lifelong supporter of our state’s law enforcement. We served together in the State Legislature… he was a friend. He will be missed.”

Russ Janklow, a Sioux Falls attorney who knew Abdallah well, said his impact on South Dakota law enforcement is unmatched.