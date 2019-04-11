Former Senator Tim Johnson still has over 500K in the bank

Former US Senator Tim Johnson is still holding on to a significant amount of money, in case you needed any reminding according to reports coming out today of the most recent FEC filings.
2019 Tim Johnson 1q FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd
According to the Federal Election Commission, the retired Democratic US Senator still retains control of over 1/2 a million in his campaign account – $512,081.68 to be specific.
There should be a law requiring them to donate it to charity or something. Johnson will never hold public office again (thank goodness) and there are plenty of good charities here in South Dakota. He shouldn’t be allowed to retain the funds; didn’t he accumulate enough money while “representing” South Dakota in DC?
They should change the name on the account to “Brendan’s Trust Fund”
He will continue to use it to be king maker and/or help Democrat candidates in years to come as he did in 2018.
He gave to Sutton, Bjorkman and Seiler in 2018.
I was glad he used a significant amount without any success.