Former Senator Tim Johnson still has over 500K in the bank

Former US Senator Tim Johnson is still holding on to a significant amount of money, in case you needed any reminding according to reports coming out today of the most recent FEC filings.

2019 Tim Johnson 1q FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

According to the Federal Election Commission, the retired Democratic US Senator still retains control of over 1/2 a million in his campaign account – $512,081.68 to be specific.

