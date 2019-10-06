Former State Rep Hoffman making a run in D23 House

More candidate news coming from the field,

Former Republican State Representative Charlie Hoffman has announced that he will be a candidate in 2020 for the District 23 House seat being vacated by Representative John Lake, who accepted appointment to the State Senate by the Governor.

While a replacement has not been named by the Governor as of yet, it should be filled in coming weeks in the run up to the legislative session.

While there is a possibility that Hoffman may find himself in a primary facing Spencer Gosch and whomever Governor Kristi Noem picks for the vacant seat, Hoffman indicates that he plans to run, regardless.