Former State Rep Koistenen Neal Tapio campaign treasurer Posted on February 25, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply From the Federal Elections Commission, Former State Representative Al Koistenen was just noted as the Treasurer of the Friends of Neal Tapio campaign committee.