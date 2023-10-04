Former State Representative Lana Greenfield to run for State House in District 22 in 2024

Just had a note that the race has begun in District 22 House, as former State Representative Lana Greenfield let me know she intends to be a candidate.

Greenfield, pictured above in a screenshot of a campaign piece from an election gone gone by, had termed out of office in 2022 after serving 8 years in the state legislature.

Greenfield is a business owner and a retired public school teacher, who followed in her son Brock’s footsteps in public service in the South Dakota State Legislature.

While Brock has retired from the third floor, he’s still hanging around the State Capitol as our Commissioner of School & Public Lands.

Clearly, 2024 is coming up fast!