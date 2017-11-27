Former State Senator Abdallah provides fiery response to former lobbyist’s accusations

The Argus Leader is covering a fireworks show this evening as former State Senator Gene Abdallah was asked about uncorroborated accusations of sexual harassment made by a former ACLU Lobbyist, with the former State Senator literally telling her “she can go to hell.”

Tiffany Campbell, a former lobbyist for the American Civil Liberties Union, sent emails to every member of the South Dakota Senate this month urging them to block the appointment of Gene Abdallah to the state’s Board of Pardons and Paroles.

The 41 year old said Abdallah asked her during the 2012 legislative session if he could accompany her to the restroom when the two were discussing legislation at Bob’s Bar, an after-hours extension of the Capitol for many lawmakers and lobbyists.

Abdallah, a former U.S. Marshal and state highway superintendent, was representing Sioux Falls’ District 10 in the state House at the time. On Monday, he denied the allegation and said he never met Campbell.

“She can go to hell,” Abdallah said. “I’ll put my background of 37 years up against anything. If they believe her over me, I don’t want the appointment.”

“I resent the fact that she’s using sleazy and gutter politics for some sort of personal gain,” Abdallah said in a phone interview Monday. “If she’d spent as much time trying to keep her family together maybe she’d still have them now.”