Former State Senator Abdallah provides fiery response to former lobbyist’s accusations

The Argus Leader is covering a fireworks show this evening as former State Senator Gene Abdallah was asked about uncorroborated accusations of sexual harassment made by a former ACLU Lobbyist, with the former State Senator literally telling her “she can go to hell.”
Tiffany Campbell, a former lobbyist for the American Civil Liberties Union, sent emails to every member of the South Dakota Senate this month urging them to block the appointment of Gene Abdallah to the state’s Board of Pardons and Paroles.
The 41 year old said Abdallah asked her during the 2012 legislative session if he could accompany her to the restroom when the two were discussing legislation at Bob’s Bar, an after-hours extension of the Capitol for many lawmakers and lobbyists.
Abdallah, a former U.S. Marshal and state highway superintendent, was representing Sioux Falls’ District 10 in the state House at the time. On Monday, he denied the allegation and said he never met Campbell.
“She can go to hell,” Abdallah said. “I’ll put my background of 37 years up against anything. If they believe her over me, I don’t want the appointment.”
“I resent the fact that she’s using sleazy and gutter politics for some sort of personal gain,” Abdallah said in a phone interview Monday. “If she’d spent as much time trying to keep her family together maybe she’d still have them now.”
The last comment was a bit harsh, but obviously Abdallah is fired up over the accusations being made… and has no intention of taking them lying down as Campbell is attacking his credibility and actively campaigning against his appointment to the board of pardons and paroles.
Your thoughts?
Gene was always crude and obnoxious. I have no idea if he said this to her or not, but it wouldn’t surprise me. The story says Gene said he never met her ! Does that mean ever, or just this specific incident. They were both at the Capitol for several years, how could they not have met ? I would vote against Gene, not because of this specific alleged incident, but because of his pathetic record of missing votes both in committees and on the floor, and for his cavalier lackadaisical attitude.
He claims he never met her, then smears her over the fact that she was recently divorced at the time. This guy makes Roy Moore’s interview with Hannity seem smooth by comparison.
“The last comment was a bit harsh …”?
The first comment was, “She can go to hell.”
From the Argus: “Abdallah said the allegations were aimed at generating notoriety for Campbell.”
How does Abdallah claim to know Campbell’s motives?
What does Abdallah’s background of 37 years have to do with this?
What does Campbell’s broken family have to do with this?
Even if the accusations had been false, Abdallah’s reaction alone would have demonstrated that he lacks the temperament to serve on the parole board. Is Abdallah the kind of person we can expect in positions of power in this state if Jackley is elected governor?
Just rereading the Argus story, and wow…
Is this guy serious?
He has proven her correct and then some.
What notoriety is she looking for? She is a victim of a man in power thinking that he can use his “37 years” to discredit this woman… Sounds like she is taking a stand against a guy that was completely inappropriate. I applaud her courage to step forward.
He doesn’t know her? That’s a plain and simple lie. He sure does know her. Why would he then bully her? and talk poorly of her family?
His classless quotes proves that he has no business in any form of authority.
I am thankful for her standing up. Just as I am thankful for the #metoo movement. Of all the recently accused, it takes this “public servant” to tell his accuser to “Go to Hell.”
The Governor race starts here and now… Do what’s right… This guy doesn’t belong.
He never met her but knows her family situation? Also, what kind of personal gain is she getting from this? Public ridicule? Humiliation? Anxiety?
Perhaps if he responded with a little bit of class and tact people would be less inclined to believe her story. As it were, my experience tells me that when someone responds with this type of vitriol, it generally means they did something they knew was wrong. Shame on him.
It was really cute that Nesiba had to chime in on this one. It is interesting that the ACLU lobbyist is using the same tactics that the NARAL lobbyist has been using to get attention.
Ya, I got a kick out of that too, from Sen. “You Don’t Need Those Pants” Nesiba. Knowing Gene, he probably said it but wasn’t serious about it. He’d say things like that for the shock factor and to get rid of the ACLU lobbyist and her stupid far-left bills.
It is really cute that Spencer Cody has to chime in on this one. It is interesting that Spencer is using the same tactics as Gene Abdallah has been using to smear Tiffany Campbell.
How do you claim to know Campbell’s motives, Spencer? Do you believe Abdallah’s claim that he never met her?
Ha, ha. I really cannot be a character witness for Gene since I am only familiar with him in formal committee or floor comments; however, I follow Campbell’s and Spawn’s wheelings and dealings on issues very closely. Sad and naive are words that often adequately sum up their statements. Considering some of the garbage Tiffany Campbell has told lawmakers and the public through the years, it is difficult to take anything she says very seriously. It comes off as being more of a political stunt of some sort or some desperate attempt to get attention.
Making women out to be victims of sexual comments and physical contact is a national trend. A letter came out about two or three weeks ago supporting a feminist movement to combat harassment and also sent a plea for money at the same time. Now that being said, I was wondering why Campbell was at Bob’s Bar and around the Senator in the first place.