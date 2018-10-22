Former State Senator David Omdahl points out Sutton Liberal positions

From my mailbox:

Billie Sutton is NO CONSERVATIVE!

Billie Sutton is just a Liberal Democrat with a nice hat. Now it’s what’s under that hat that concerns me. In other words, his liberal thinking is flawed.

You see I served with Billie Sutton in the SD Senate and his voting record proves he’s a Liberal not a Conservative! I will provide just a few simple examples: Billie voted AGAINST HB 1142 the legislation that allowed patients to choose their Doctor outside their Health Care Network. Billie Sutton says he supports the Second Amendment, but he voted AGAINST HB 1087 the School Sentinel Bill protecting our schools; that’s not supporting the Second Amendment. The NRA gave him only a C+ rating. Billie voted AGAINST HB 1008 the Bathroom Bill a common sense bill protecting both students and transgender individuals. Billie Sutton voted FOR SB171 the Medical Marijuana, which is illegal by Federal Law; currently there’s Marinol an FDA approved prescription drug without carcinogens.

In an article published in the Native Sun News Today, Billie SUPPORTS the expansion of Medicaid. Taxpayers cannot afford Medicaid Expansion, that’s not being fiscally responsible. There are many other examples of Liberal Billie Sutton, but I think you get my point. We do not want a Liberal Governor representing South Dakota!

In conclusion, I know what’s under Kristi Noem’s nice hat, she thinks like a CONSERVATIVE! Her voting record proves she’s a CONSERVATIVE!

Thanks to all who support KRISTI NOEM FOR GOVERNOR!!!

Former State Senator District 11 David Omdahl