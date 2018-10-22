Former State Senator David Omdahl points out Sutton Liberal positions

From my mailbox:
Billie Sutton is NO CONSERVATIVE!
Billie Sutton is just a Liberal Democrat with a nice hat. Now it’s what’s under that hat that concerns me. In other words, his liberal thinking is flawed.
You see I served with Billie Sutton in the SD Senate and his voting record proves he’s a Liberal not a Conservative! I will provide just a few simple examples: Billie voted AGAINST HB 1142 the legislation that allowed patients to choose their Doctor outside their Health Care Network. Billie Sutton says he supports the Second Amendment, but he voted AGAINST HB 1087 the School Sentinel Bill protecting our schools; that’s not supporting the Second Amendment. The NRA gave him only a C+ rating. Billie voted AGAINST HB 1008 the Bathroom Bill a common sense bill protecting both students and transgender individuals. Billie Sutton voted FOR SB171 the Medical Marijuana, which is illegal by Federal Law; currently there’s Marinol an FDA approved prescription drug without carcinogens.
In an article published in the Native Sun News Today, Billie SUPPORTS the expansion of Medicaid. Taxpayers cannot afford Medicaid Expansion, that’s not being fiscally responsible. There are many other examples of Liberal Billie Sutton, but I think you get my point. We do not want a Liberal Governor representing South Dakota!
In conclusion, I know what’s under Kristi Noem’s nice hat, she thinks like a CONSERVATIVE! Her voting record proves she’s a CONSERVATIVE!
Thanks to all who support KRISTI NOEM FOR GOVERNOR!!!
Former State Senator District 11 David Omdahl
Go Kristi!!!
I remember State Senator David Omdahl was another that put South Dakota in the national news for some viral video a while back. It made the state look bad. It is good he is endorsing Kristi Noem.
“some viral video a while back” – please provide the link.
“made the state look bad” – if you provide the link, we can decide for ourselves. I don’t recall the name ‘Omdahl’ EVER and I pay somewhat attention to politics so would be good to have a link.
Thanks!
You mean his comment about an individual who thinks they are something they are not needing pyschological help? Is that it? What a crap shoot. People cant call things as they see it cause the truth hurts? Its called being honest.
What do you mean that taxpayers “cannot afford Medicaid expansion?” Under the ACA, it would have been a cash cow for the state and it would lifted the burden upon counties who are often stuck with indigent medical bills.
With a growing price tag that the state had to pay more each year
Most of these aren’t even liberal-conservative issues. This is a terrible letter.
She’s Republican, at best. Along the lines of Boehner and Ryan. Or the AFP, US Chamber and Farm Bureau. She can say that she’s more conservative or less liberal than Billie, but to claim being a conservative is a stretch. Above all, caveat emptor.
There are a lot of Republicans crossing party lines and tipping their hats and voting for Billie.
How do you define “a lot of”, Tara? Hearsay or statistical data?
SOS stats say “a LOT of” SD D’s are turning to R’s about now (not sure why, considering they don’t have to). But still, curious how you define the aforementioned ‘a lot’.
Voting on emotions is dangerous as Billy’s commercials are either playing on people’s emotions with his story or just plain deceiving. Go Kristi!
And for Seiler.
Nothing wrong authentic emotions such as humility and empathy. Change is what SD needs right now. So you really believe Billie Sutton is decieving?????? Sad.
Tara, I haven’t been able to figure you out. I know you’re opposed to establishment Republican (possibly even D’s). I know you are the super, biggest fan of Lora Hubbel (which I know PP dislikes but I happen to like in conversation) but are you a conservative or a liberal? I thought you were a conservative but it seems more and more you’re willing to bet your soul on the D side of things. That is your choice and doesn’t concern me much but since you’re SO open, thought I would ask how someone could go from the FAR right of the spectrum to nearly the FAR left of the spectrum in a matter of a few years. In your response, I’m obviously wondering about the justification of the potential two “left-leaning” supreme court justices…