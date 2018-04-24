Former State Treasurer Vern Larson issues statement in support of Josh Haeder for State Treasurer Posted on April 24, 2018 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ From my mailbox: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Nicely done Josh…a solid endorsement.
Vern is a class act. If he’s with Josh then so am I.
Impressive. He will be a great official.
Good to see former officials getting behind the next generation of leaders!