Former Stockgrowers’ President to jump in D29 race?

Hearing word from multiple sources out of Mitchell over the weekend that Bill Kluck of Mud Butte is possibly considering a run for the legislature. Kluck is a former State president of South Dakota Stockgrowers.

In looking, Kluck is registered as a Republican in District 29, meaning no matter what seat he chose (Senate or House), he’d likely trigger a primary election. If he runs for the Senate, he would be challenging Gary Cammack for the seat, and if he chooses the House, he’d be challenging Larry Rhoden & Tom Brunner.

Kluck is already registered to run as a precinct committeeman for his area out west.

Why is word of this coming out of Mitchell? From what I’m hearing, there was some gathering that took place in Mitchell where Kluck’s candidacy was brought up and discussed at length.

Only a week to go until petitions are due. Stay tuned!

