Former Supt. of Denver Mint, Republican National Committeewoman & Meade Co GOP Chair passes away

A friend pointed out to me that South Dakota Republicans recently lost one of the most notable movers & shakers from the 70’s and 80’s; former Meade Co. GOP Chair Nora Hussey who had served as the Superintendent of the Denver Mint from 1981-1987, and the SDGOP’s National Committeewoman from 1972-1981:

Honora Lillian “Nora” Hussey was born March 26, 1915, in New York City to Michael and Lillian (Rosenberg) Walsh and died Nov. 8, 2020, in Rapid City, SD.

and..

President Ronald W. Reagan nominated Nora to be Superintendent of the Denver Mint, a position confirmed by the U. S. Senate in 1981 and she served in that position until 1987.

Meade County Republicans honored Nora in 2012 for her 50+ years of dedication and participation in the Republican Party. She was the first woman chairman of the Meade County Republicans from 1964 until 1972. From 1972 until 1981 she served as the Republican National Committeewoman from South Dakota. During that time, she was also the SD Chairman of the Reagan for President Committee and delegate to the Republican National Nominating Convention as well as a Presidential Elector. Although she was a pro at working the crowd with handshakes and discussion, she remained straightforward in expressing her beliefs and opinions.