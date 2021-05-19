Fox News notes Thune primary “challenger” enters race for US Senate. If you can call him that.

Fox news is covering the story of Spearfish, SD resident Mike Mowry telling media he’s entering the US Senate Contest:

South Dakotan Mark Mowry, who has never held elected office, announced this week he will challenge Thune in the state’s June 2022 Republican primary.

Thune won reelection to his seat in 2016 with 71% percent of the vote. Before being elected to the Senate, he represented South Dakota’s lone congressional district in the House from 1997 to 2003.

and..

Mowry also, without a clear explanation, said he is running against Thune due to his response to the Jan. 6 riot. “On the subject of running on the Republican ticket for the office of United States Senator- IT’S PERSONAL,” he writes on his website. “I believe that John Thune, [Sen.] Mike Rounds, and [Rep.] Dusty Johnson all know the reality of the January 6 breach, and I believe that these men need to be brought to account for allowing their constituencies to be left dangling in uncertainty regarding the serious consequences of inadequate and questionable security measures conducted that day.”