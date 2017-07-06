Frank must have been in that other Republican caucus

I must have missed Frank Kloucek in the Republican caucus all those years ago. Civics by Stace Nelson.
(BTW, the reader who submitted this also pointed out that “Kloucek lost a county commission race in his hometown in a landslide in 2016 that most thought he would win, does he blame that on redistricting too?”)
I think the guys on the NO T ballot committee that led the effort to help defeat the Democrats bogus attempts to gerrymander had a video specifically about Frank’s situation….maybe they could post it again to refresh Stace’s memory..
Happy to do so, thanks.
Kloucek’s district HAD TO EXPAND because of changing demographics. Simply, South Dakota’s population is growing, the number of people per district increased, therefore Kloucek’s old district increased in size to include more voters. The neighboring counties had more Republicans than Democrats. Plus Democratic registration is decreasing, Republican registration increasing. The inevitable happened and now that district favors Republicans.
https://youtu.be/-EWNXML9KWg?list=PLyDmaYZEc2Z7GUUlWNZRW18ALs_DfTpsk
The committee would have had to actually Gerrymander to create an absurd district boundary to favor Kloucek so that he could win. In fact that district is perfectly rational and reasonable. Even the ACLU had no problem with the SD redistricting process in 2011. Democrats and RINOs simple don’t like the reality that Republicans dominate.
Yep, there is no gerrymandering in South Dakota, man made climate change isn’t real, Elvis is still alive, the world is flat, Saddam had WMDs, Obama was born in Kenya, and we never landed on the moon….. 😉 ……..Hahahahahahaha
Oh, and District 15 was created by an act of God, too, I forgot…… Silly me…. I should have known better, heck, the Cathedral is even located there…….
…if you like your Dr. You can keep him.
Point well taken, but that’s still not anything close to the promise to find WMD in Iraq, however. 😉 …….. What did those bumper stickers say in the last decade? Oh yah, “No One Died When Clinton Lied….” But how many tens of thousands died from Bush43’s lie, I must ask? And with Obama, more people are living longer as 20 million Americans have been added to the health care coverage rolls thanks to ObamaCare (and his lie 😉 ).
Plus, anyone who believed Obama over that statement must also believe in the Tooth Fairy, too. Because when, prior to the ACA, were you ever guaranteed to keep your doctor and plan? Didn’t your plan change every year at re-enrollment time and didn’t the plan administrator always tell you to check to make sure that your doctor is still in your health care network?…… Give me a break!……