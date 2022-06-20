The South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police issued an endorsement (via the Marty Jackley facebook page) endorsing the former Attorney General to return to the job:
7 thoughts on “Fraternal Order of Police group endorses Jackley for Attorney General”
The FOP is essentially a public-sector union, like the teachers’ unions but for the Republican left.
Does Natvig have any endorsements other than Ravnsborg?
Has Marty Jackley done anything in his entire public life that wasn’t ultimately directed toward lining up endorsements to run for governor?
When it comes to choosing our next AG- I trust the Blue. Law enforcement has overwhelmingly endorsed Jackley and I think that speaks volumes about Marty’s character. Nobody knows the candidates for AG better than law enforcement who has worked with them both.
Marty is the clear choice for the AG nomination with experience and solid track record.
Yeah if you want inaction, cover ups and representation of rapists, kidnappers and child porn possessor who retaliate against your own employees Marty is your guy
Where was FOP when Marty and his boys were retaliating against Laura?