7 thoughts on “Fraternal Order of Police group endorses Jackley for Attorney General”

    1. Has Marty Jackley done anything in his entire public life that wasn’t ultimately directed toward lining up endorsements to run for governor?

      1. When it comes to choosing our next AG- I trust the Blue. Law enforcement has overwhelmingly endorsed Jackley and I think that speaks volumes about Marty’s character. Nobody knows the candidates for AG better than law enforcement who has worked with them both.

    1. Yeah if you want inaction, cover ups and representation of rapists, kidnappers and child porn possessor who retaliate against your own employees Marty is your guy

