Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge joins Sheriffs & State's Attys on Ravnsborg effort to end presumptive probation Posted on January 25, 2019 by Pat Powers — 7 Comments ↓ From facebook:
Looks like a good bill. Let’s unite to end presumptive probation.
Well, on one side we have cops, sheriffs, State’s attorneys, on the other side the ACLU, and a single sheriff and State’s Attorney in a county with a run away crime rate, hmmm guess I’ll go with the first group!
agree
Great first move by Ravnsborg, glad to see the good guys backing him! We need to take a stand against the meth epidemic and it looks like the opposition would have us “wait and see” if it magically changes. We have put up with this stupid law until the meth is everywhere, let’s get this done.
Ravnsborg is off to a great start, very glad he was elected over our other choices. I don’t see any of the others starting as strong as Ravnsborg has in his first few days in office. Keep up the good work.
I think the naysayers who said Jason didn’t have experience enough to do the job are going to have to eat their words. Jason is a worker and he is committed to doing a great job for South Dakota.
Presumptive Probation has been a complete failure….
I think it is telling that the State’s Attorneys, Sheriffs and FOP all support the repeal.