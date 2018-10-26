Fred Deutsch offers his thoughts and commentary on the Governor’s race. Posted on October 25, 2018 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Thank God for people like Fred! Not sure if was intentional but that was a very good mind moment (or should’ve been) when he said ‘just a heartbeat away’. I think that was unintentional but was the best Freudian slip I’ve heard. (Fredian slip??) He’s spot on though as Billie said in the debate he’s had “several” A’s in the pro-life category but it’s only been ONE, maybe one B and the rest Cs. HB 1107 in 2017 is simply one example of what Fred is talking about is my guess… And he’s totally right about what Kristi has the foresight to see; what if something happens to her??? The LT is next in line. Can you imagine a South Dakota if Michelle Lavelle rolled into the Governor’s office?? Maybe this is why Kristi talks about her running mate in such a positive light when I’m pretty sure I’ve barely heard Billie even mention his running mate in the event they actually took over!!