Got one of the dumbest press releases this afternoon that I think I’ve seen in a while. The leaders of the SD Freedom Caucus are raising the alarm about time-sensitive election issues and demanding not just action but immediate action from the Governor and Attorney General on a voter integrity issue…
…except, they won’t tell us what the issue is.
Freedom Caucus Calls for Election Integrity
Just weeks before the 2022 general election begins, the South Dakota Freedom Caucus called on the Governor and fellow legislators to join them in taking immediate action in light of election integrity findings the caucus says they have recently become aware of.
The caucus has not disclosed the specific details regarding their findings, but stated that some of the issues are time sensitive and affect the oversight of the election process.
and.
The Freedom Caucus stated that they will be speaking with the Governor and Acting Attorney General Mark Vargo in the next following days to seek immediate action due to the time sensitive nature of the issue. The caucus said that they will provide further details of their findings at that time.
Maybe they should wait until they can tell us what these time-sensitive election integrity issues actually are?
33 thoughts on “Freedom Caucus demanding immediate action on election oversight issues… that they won’t identify.”
District 30 had MASSIVE FRAUD in their Senate Race!!!! Recount the votes!!!
Care to elaborate?
I suspect it was a tongue in cheek response, as many would have preferred Tim Goodwin to Julie Frye-Awful Person.
With Liz Cheney, for instance, we know what about her platform is shaky.
With Ms. Fry-Mueller, I’m not sure where you disagree or why. It makes a difference in the effectiveness of the assertion that you think she’s terrible.
Is it religion? School policy? Something else?
One important example is how Ms. Fry-Mueller was out ahead on many issues and proven right especially about things like parental consent with respect to schools administering vaccinations without the parents’ knowledge or permission.
If you didn’t know this was proved a reasonable concern, you might not be giving Ms. Frye-Mueller enough credit?
Voter fraud in 30. Nobody would vote for that crazy of a RINO. Find someone that had surgery without parental consent in South Dakota. She claims that they do it all the time, just wondering where.
Why would we wait for that to occur?
Rather than fingering the Dyke, let’s prevent the hole.
🙂
Senator Julie Frye Muller won because she is much more conservative than Tim Goodwin. Julie’s conservative score for 2022 was 89.5% for 2022 and 93.8% for 2021. Tiny Tim’s was 59.1% for 2022 with 73.9% in 2021. Then of course, Goodwin also was instrumental in recruiting Democrats to change parties to GOP to run against Conservatives Tina Mullally 95% in 2022 & 90.9% for 2021) & Tony Randolp (98-5% 2022 & 87% in 2021) both more conservative than Goodwin/ We also need to remember that Mr Goodwin wanted more camping spots in the Custer State Park Wildlife Loop! Nice way to destroy the Wildlife Loope and compete with private business owners, Tiny Tim!
Ok we all know what scorecard you used. Totally biased Shows your biased un fact based comment.
All south dakota scorecards are biased as they cherry pick the votes afterwards.
You have to announce that it will be a scored vote PRIOR to the vote– like Club fir Griwth and many others do in DC
Sorry , typos– club for growth
Does anybody have a member makeup of the “freedom caucus.” Would be good to know.
So far, they will only disclose three members of the breakaway caucus.
https://apnews.com/article/abortion-kristi-noem-legislature-south-dakota-sd-state-wire-fa6c3e29421e5d2a30ab17efdba98648
“Republican Rep. Tony Randolph, who is the Freedom Caucus vice-chair, declined to say how many lawmakers are part of the group outside its three officers.”
Here is the list of grievances that would have its credulity tested in court:
https://plainstribune.com/?service=events.Image&name=electionintegrityissueslist.jpg
Legally speaking, SD counties and the state proper SHOULD NOT WASTE OUR MONEY FIGHTING THIS.
Please get to work fixing it.
Reach-out. I will advocate for you and demand a measured and thoughtful response from the group doing the investigating (and currently being abused by the state in my opinion by withholding public information).
Press Release from SD Canvassing today! We have bloated voter rolls that need to be updated.
Is it ok that 256 people voted that are over 120 years old????
Dude: That is one of the weakest arguments out there. Many of the voters who are listed at that age is based on a computer issue for the year of birth or a lack of an original registration date. The year of birth is no longer required to register. Perhaps you and the other unemployed people obsessed with this could go knock on those doors of these alleged “ancient” people or talk to their neighbors. Chances are, you’ll find it’s a computer input because that information wasn’t required at one point in time and auditors needed to input data for the database system to work.
Local mayoral elections (for instance) are often won by very few votes, so are key commission (and other) seats. That’s one of many issues with our roles. There are thousands of illegal votes to be had, and we need to fix that. Address all of the issues in the link.
PURGE THE ROLES NOW OR THERE IS NO INTEGRITY.
Everyone must REREGISTER.
Has Main Stream media picked up on any of your scoops from your podcast Sibby Online 2.0?
You mean Spearfish City Limits or Plains Tribune or something else?
So Retrumplicans stole the 2020 election in South Dakota?
Hard to fix a problem when you don’t know what it is. I bet you can fit this entire group into a phone booth. Pat, you’re giving them too much air time. This is a non-story.
I’ve sworn off Lora Hubbel because she’s just sad at this point, so I have to point out someone’s goofiness.
Except one of these people won the SoS nom. I’d say things are a bit more serious than Hubbel tilting at windmills, wouldnt you?
Do you think she will hire Lora?
Monae Johnson won the support of 410 convention delegates, more than Larry Rhoden and many more than Marty Jackley.
How can we drive those 410 libertarian RINOs out of the Republican Party?
A small group, and yes it is small, got their stuff together and filled the delicate positions with people to vote for Monea. It was so smart.
Went to an event and Monea was handing out and signing people up for the delegate positions. Two people said “I didn’t even understand what I was signing up for.” They got phone calls telling them that their name was on the ballot from friends. They didn’t know that they were running. Didn’t know they had to attend the convention.
That friends, is organization.
Sounds more like fraud.
Do you think the former paper-pushing secretary will do a good job with the experience she has?
As a strong supporter of the State Constitution, let alone the rule of law, and the proper channels being used to investigate public matters, I took another approach to this, while I do believe there is signs of fraud, abuse, election scheming going on across the country, let alone in South Dakota, I believe much of the data being requested by these groups are private information, which law, perhaps the counties are correct, they cannot outwardly share the information, however, I believe the proper means of handling this is by petitioning the legislature, or at least lobbying to get at least two House Reps to place a resolution on the agenda, I have been proposing my concept plan to several of the legislators as of late:
2023 SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE
HOUSE RESOLUTION _______
Introduced by: Citizen Mike Zitterich of Sioux Falls, S.D
A RESOLUTION, In support of establishing a legislative public investigation into the electoral process of holding state and local elections within the State of South Dakota for the purpose to review and audit Domiciles, the State’s Master Voter Registration Rolls, All Ballots requested and recieved during state and local elections 2016, 2018, 2020, and to ask questions of the Secretary of State, County Auditors, Members of the Election Board, and any Election Worker in order to study, validate, authenticate, to better understand the electoral process of electing state and local officials, to best maintain free, fair, honest, and to expose any fraud, abuse, election schemes that may exist within the State of South Dakota.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the House of the (_______) Legislature of the State of South Dakota, that efforts be made to conduct an investigation into reviewing and validating all public matters of the electoral voting process concerning domicles, the master voter registration rolls, the validity of all public ballots requested and returned during the 2016, 2018, and 2020 elections, as well as to ask questions of the Secretary of State, County Auditors, the Election Boards, and all citizens in order to locate any errors, omissions, any fraud, abuse, while preparing a report of all findings; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, whereas the Federal Government does not seem interested in having this public discussion, We the People of the free State of South Dakota wish for, and desire to hold the Federal Government accountable to the rule of law, and to the constitution; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the House requests support from the South Dakota Senate, from the Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds, and the support of Representative Dusty Johnson; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that upon a full and complete investigation being conducted, that the House publish such report, making it available to all citizens of the state in both print circulation, as well as on the state website, allowing for all persons of public interest to review all facts thereof.
—
In attempting to utilize the Legislative process, ‘we’ then can get a thorough and strong sense of ‘investigative’ action of learning the over all process, what and how the state election board manages the process, and get facts as they relate to several aspects of the electoral process.
Based on my research, by law, we must fully ensure the people that the DOMICLES, the Master Voter Rolls, and the # of Ballots Requested and Received all line up true.
The issue here is, as a State, we are seeing a huge influx of “foreign born persons” placing their domiciles here, but what we do not know of, is if they are relinquishing their former domicile in their previous states, which allows them to essentually vote twice, that is what the Secretary of State is there for, to investigate and ensure those domiciles are being fully transferred. “WE” cannot tie our voting rights to “residence” but they can be tied very strictly to “Domicile”.
In a Supreme Court Case Texas v Florida (cant remember the case #, I can find it) — the court has ruled that SOUTH DAKOTA (Secretary of State) can bring forth “lawsuits” against other states in matters of “controversy”. What greater controversy, but in matters of securing our State and Local Elections.
This is why I call for the Legislature to place my “resolution” or at least one like it on the 2023 Agenda…
Mike, one of the duties of a precinct committee man or woman outlined in the SDGOP bylaws is “compiling and updating voters lists, contacting voters, registering non-voters…”
We already have people to check this out, and you’re one of them. You all ought to get busy and do your job.
Anne, have you ever reviewed the voter rolls in your precinct?
How would he be able to grandstand if he just did his job?
Mike Zitterich, you’re kind of like a junior version of Mike Lindell.
Would that make you the “couch pillow guy?”
Mike, can you tell us how the state constitution would rule on your theory of counting the non-voting residents of a county as a “no” vote on amendment A in 2020? Is there a hidden line we are all missing that invalidates the “majority of votes on the issue is the winner”? Surely, someone who is “a strong supporter of the State Constitution” wouldn’t contradict that front end part of it, right?