Friends of Dusty Johnson 1q 2018 FEC – 129k raised, 64K spent, 489k Cash on hand

Dusty Johnson once again wins the chase for dollars for the second quarter in a row, and has the most in the bank among his Republican Congressional hopeful colleagues:

Dusty Johnson 2018 1q FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

$129,193 raised, $63,980 spent, leaving Dusty $489,475 cash on hand to take forward into the quarter leading up to election day.

