Friends of Steve Barnett (For SOS) posts $94k raised, $10.6K spent, and $83.6K cash on hand for 2017!

Is State Auditor Steve Barnett running for Secretary of State or Congress? Because look at the campaign finance numbers he’s posted:
Steve Barnett 2017 Campaign Finance Year End Report by Pat Powers on Scribd
Now, granted he brought $44K over from his previous committee for Auditor for inclusion in that total. But $94k raised, $10.6K spent, and $83.6K cash on hand is plenty of seed money to start a constitutional office race from.
Especially for a contest that has yet to draw any specific opponents.
Stay tuned.
That’s an impressive number but I don’t think Barnett can beat Krebs if she decides to stay in her current job.
Barnett’s run for secretary of state leaves the state auditor’s race wide open for Dusty Johnson. Then Johnson can once again violate his oath of candidacy by immediately taking a different job. Shantel will probably have higher standards for her congressional staff, but maybe Thune will hire him.
Super impressive, especially in comparison to other constitutional candidates. Maybe Barnett should run for Congress with that kind of fundraising ability. It shows me he could probably beat Krebs at a convention of he had to.
Secretary Krebs would easily win over Mr. Barnett.