Friends of Steve Barnett (For SOS) posts $94k raised, $10.6K spent, and $83.6K cash on hand for 2017!

Is State Auditor Steve Barnett running for Secretary of State or Congress? Because look at the campaign finance numbers he’s posted:

Steve Barnett 2017 Campaign Finance Year End Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

Now, granted he brought $44K over from his previous committee for Auditor for inclusion in that total. But $94k raised, $10.6K spent, and $83.6K cash on hand is plenty of seed money to start a constitutional office race from.

Especially for a contest that has yet to draw any specific opponents.

Stay tuned.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...