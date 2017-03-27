From Facebook: Candidates for both major 2018 races favor permitless concealed carry.

From facebook:
According to House Bill 1072 sponsor Lynne DiSanto, Both candidates for Congress as well as both of the current (we haven’t forgotten about Matt Michels) major candidates for Governor are in favor of permitless concealed carry.
Is it just a matter of time before it happens?
I said that in a comment on a previous article here and someone had a snarky response. It is getting old telling people I told you so.
Headline now on FoxNews, “Arkansas Gov OKs guns in bars, churches, on college campuses”.
What are we, the state of South Arkansas?
Curious to see how the NRA reacts to those that gave them the middle finger after the NRA endorsed and supported them.
Nice to see these 4 prospective candidates all in favor of this, but I guarantee you Michels is not in favor. He’s a Daugaard/Rounds clone.
One wonders if the 4 prospective candidates are just fluffing the sheets.
I read this story on March 7th:
I sure hope people track how their reps vote. Looks like we need another round of RINO roundup.
Grudz is right. They will talk a big game during the primary, but it’s hard to go against the wishes of every law enforcement agency in the state when you’re the state’s chief law enforcer.
Krebs testified in favor in House committee. I was told Jackley also supported it and he might have also testified in favor but maybe not I don’t know with law enforcement.
Either way big win for gun rights.