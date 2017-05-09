From my mailbox: Dusty Johnson Congressional Campaign kickoff tour on Wed, May 17th.

(From my mailbox, “Team Dusty” is having a campaign kickoff next Wednesday in Mitchell, Sioux Falls, and Rapid City -pp)
I am kicking off the campaign in a BIG WAY and I want you to be a part of the fun! Jacquelyn, the boys, and I will be traveling across South Dakota to personally share why “Team Dusty” is running for Congress.
Join us for a celebration on Wednesday, May 17th from:
8-9 a.m. – Rapid City
Alex Johnson Hotel
(604 N Main St.)
2-3 p.m. – Mitchell
Corn Palace Plaza
(604 N Main St. )
6-7 p.m. – Sioux Falls
Falls Overlook Cafe
(825 N Weber Ave.)
We hope to see you there!
Your Friend,
Dusty Johnson
If you can’t attend, but would still like to be a part of “Team Dusty” visit our website: www.DustyJohnson.com.
I think it’s pretty early for rallies and I agree with Tapio. I’m good with them running and raising money but I’m not going to any rallies until April or May of 2018. But I will vote.
Is this an official entrance? Then I’d consider going if I had a horse.