From my mailbox: Dusty Johnson Congressional Campaign kickoff tour on Wed, May 17th.

I am kicking off the campaign in a BIG WAY and I want you to be a part of the fun! Jacquelyn, the boys, and I will be traveling across South Dakota to personally share why “Team Dusty” is running for Congress.

Join us for a celebration on Wednesday, May 17th from:

8-9 a.m. – Rapid City

Alex Johnson Hotel

(604 N Main St.)

2-3 p.m. – Mitchell

Corn Palace Plaza

(604 N Main St. )

6-7 p.m. – Sioux Falls

Falls Overlook Cafe

(825 N Weber Ave.)

We hope to see you there!

Your Friend,



Dusty Johnson

If you can’t attend, but would still like to be a part of “Team Dusty” visit our website: www.DustyJohnson.com.

