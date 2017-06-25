From Sioux Falls’ Sculpture Walk

My wife and I had to make a Farmer’s Market/Sam’s Club run to Sioux Falls yesterday, so since I was in the vicinity of Falls’ Park, I thought I’d throw the camera in.

The farmer’s market was still pretty early in the season, and the baker whose wares we like wasn’t there, so we didn’t spend much time there, and we thought we’d poke around downtown.

Lots of activity in the downtown of South Dakota’s largest city, especially with the newly installed sculptures for the 2017 Sculpture walk.

We were particularly enthralled with this sculpture, sponsored by Fischer Rounds & Associates, We thought it was arguably the most complex of the sculptures in the immediate area:

The piece is called Ikicin by Gary Monaco of Colorado. You can read about it here. Each strand of the buffalo’s shaggy mane looks to be hand twisted and individually placed. Well worth the trip to check out if you’re in the Sioux Falls area this summer season.

Facebook Twitter