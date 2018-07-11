From South Dakota Political Memes – Ann Tornberg working hard for SD Democrats! Posted on July 11, 2018 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ From South Dakota Political Memes on Facebook: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
She is an amazingly inept lady, but we should encourage her continued employment and not laugh too publicly at the ineptitude.
Sd version of Nancy pelosi
Does Barth not want this job anymore?
Draft Jeff Barth for Dem Party Chair!