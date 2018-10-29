From the Desk of Governor Dennis Daugaard – Consequences

From my e-mail box:

Elections are about choices, but they also have consequences.

I’ve worked closely with Kristi Noem. She has the background, experience and integrity to be a great governor.

Kristi is a strong leader. She pushed through a Farm Bill, led the way on tax reform, and stood toe-to-toe with her own leadership to make sure South Dakota’s voice was heard.

Knowing the job and what it requires, I joined Senators Mike Rounds and John Thune, as well as Attorney General Marty Jackley, last week to endorse Kristi. All four of us believe she will make a very good governor and continue to provide tremendous Republican leadership for our state. We know she will work hard to protect our values and lead our state in the right direction.

Elections are about choices. Let’s make the best one. Please join me in voting for Kristi Noem on November 6.

Sincerely,

Dennis Daugaard

Paid for by Kristi for Governor