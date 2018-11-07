From the peanut gallery… reaction from the Constitution Party on the huge GOP Victory last night. Posted on November 7, 2018 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ Lora Hubbel continues her downhill slide… how many months do you give it until she registers GOP again because she wants to run for something? Terry LaFleur actually showed the better judgement by wiping his facebook… FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Hubbel is like Bosworth was: she just can’t realize when to shut up and stop embarrassing herself.
Lora, now is the time.