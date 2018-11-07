From the peanut gallery… reaction from the Constitution Party on the huge GOP Victory last night.

Lora Hubbel continues her downhill slide… how many months do you give it until she registers GOP again because she wants to run for something?

Terry LaFleur actually showed the better judgement by wiping his facebook…

  1. Anonymous

    Hubbel is like Bosworth was: she just can’t realize when to shut up and stop embarrassing herself.

    Lora, now is the time.

