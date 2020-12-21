Via Austin Goss at Dakota News now..
Governor Noem was asked this weekend at a TPUSA event about a run for President in 2024. Answer? “I’m not going to answer that question.” pic.twitter.com/dYP9eFko2a
— Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) December 20, 2020
4 thoughts on “From Twitter – Will Kristi run for President? We’ll see…”
How much does she win reelection by? Will she faceoff against a weak troy heinert or get a billie, stephanie or brendan johnson?
Right now the SDDP is a dumpster fire. Seiler is a poor chair and has lost many opportunities.
SHS loves her cushie job in the ivory tower at Augustana. She isn’t leaving.
Brendan could, but wont. He making a bajillions as a lawyer and helping get constitutional amendments and ballot measures on the ballot.
Billie was their only shot for a while. He could run again and make some waves, but then again..nothing will come of it.
She has my vote!
Trump will decide. 💡