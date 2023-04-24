Frye-Mueller only Senator to get 100% rating on scorecard from husband’s organization. Despite the censure. And not passing anything. And…

A reader send me a note over today for the 2023 Citizens for Liberty “cherry-picked” scorecard, claiming to rank legislators on how conservative they supposedly are, based on a curated list of legislation that they chose to use to rank legislators. Surprisingly, the CFL, an organization which is ran by Mike Mueller, who also lobbies for the group, has ranked Mueller’s wife Julie Frye-Awf.. Er, Julie Frye-Mueller as the only State Senator receiving a 100% ranking on the scorecard where they chose the bills which were used.

I wonder how that happened?

I do notice they had to leave out attendance from the scorecard to get her to 100% for the 2023 session. As well as success in passing legislation (She was 0 for 6). And nothing on the scorecard for censure actions, or success in vaccination advice and lactation counseling. Or for being stripped of her committee duties. Or being kicked out of the Republican Caucus.

I suppose if you ignore all of that, we can allow her husband to say Julie Frye-Mueller had the 100% most successful session over everyone else in the State Senate.

Remember my previous post.. happy wife, happy life. Which might be a bit of a challenge in this case.

(They have the ever-ridiculous cherry-picked rankings posted here, if you feel you must read them.)