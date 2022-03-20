Today was not the day for supporters of State Rep. Sue Peterson to check their mailbox. Because there was a letter that went out that hit her hard as an opening salvo in the District 13 Primary.
Former State Representative Speaker of the House Mark Mickelson, who once represented the area alongside Peterson, sent a letter advocating for State Rep. Richard Thomason, and just blasted Peterson for being “not a supporter of public education,” for being against the Sioux Falls Chamber, and for missing votes.
Whoof.
It looks like it is game on in D13.
3 thoughts on “Fundraising Letter from former Speaker of House pushes hard against Rep. Sue Peterson.”
Good to see mark put aside his hatred of the governor to begin hating on another conservative lawmaker 👍🏼
Is this the same Mark Mickelson who voted for South Dakota’s largest tax increases in back to back years after heavy handed tactics like putting a tax bill in Appropriations instead of the Taxation committee?
Is this the same Mark Mickelson who couldn’t manage the House body and instead had to deal with public select committees on suspension/expulsion?
Is this the same Mark Mickelson who had countless votes against Second Amendment bills?
Do we care what this kind of Republican thinks or who this kind or Republican supports?
She is AWFUL.l, GMM is right about that. I hate he LITERALLY invokes Country Club Republican. It would be better to bring back Kelly Sullivan than elect Sue.