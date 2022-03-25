Looks like fundraising letters are going out (of varying quality) as evidenced by this one that was sent our way this morning. This one comes from the Cole Heisey campaign, whom you might recall from recent posts, and it’s a great opportunity for a teaching moment, because there’s a lot of incorrect assumptions and things wrong with it that you should do differently as you’re composing your own letter:
Here’s one of the few things the candidate managed to do correctly. Always include a self-addressed envelope with your fundraising mailer. If you have a lot of money, you can put a stamp on it, but if you’re sending out a fundraiser, you’re trying to raise money because you don’t have it in the first place.
One thought on “Fundraising letters starting to go out.. Here’s one example, but not a great one.”
TOUGH, but fair critique of this candidate’s letter. Cole’s involvement with the Young Republicans may explain the ‘style’ of letter plus the possibility that English was not the preferred subject of education. Some of us pay a lot more attention to math, science and the like over English, history and geography so hopefully, candidate Heisey will learn from this…and YES, PLEASE and THANK YOU or IN APPRECIATION are of importance in donation appeals.
This from a person whose Mom was an avid Emily Post and Ann Landers fan so that’s where my ‘pass down’ education came from in this area.