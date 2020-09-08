Further reviewing “the Dems are going to take it in the shorts” thesis.. Not looking good for State Senate.

In the post below this one (as written yesterday), I had scolded the Argus Leader’s political reporter for her ridiculously uncritical ‘reporting’ about Democrats rebuilding their party, while overlooking some pretty egregious problems the opposition party faces in the impending election.

Problems such as not fielding a Congressional candidate for the first time in decades (despite two people attempting to step up to the challenge). However, that problem of organizational collapse is perpetuated and even more significant for Democrats when it comes to the state legislature.

Earlier this year, Democrats yielded what might be a record low number of candidates for the State Senate to begin with, and after withdrawals and replacements have finally settled on a number of candidates they are fielding for the legislature’s 35 upper chamber seats – 17. Democrats are actually starting with a minority of legislative seats in the Senate, guaranteeing they’re in a bad position to start. But then it gets worse.

Because once you start looking at the head to head matchups, and handicapping them, it’s easy to see they’re going to continue to take it in the shorts.

District Name Party Competitive? R or D District 01 Susan Wismer DEM yes D District 06 Nancy Kirstein DEM no R District 09 Suzanne “Suzie” Jones Pranger DEM unk R District 10 Nichole Cauwels DEM no R District 11 Tom Cool DEM no R District 12 Jessica Meyers DEM no R District 13 Elizabeth “Liz” Larson DEM no R District 14 Timothy Reed DEM no R District 15 Reynold F. Nesiba DEM unk D District 17 Ailee Johns DEM no R District 18 Jordan Foos DEM no R District 21 Dan Kerner Andersson DEM no R District 26 Troy Heinert DEM yes D District 27 Red Dawn Foster DEM unk D District 32 Michael Calabrese DEM no R District 33 Ryan A. Ryder DEM no R District 34 George Nelson DEM no R

Literally, of the 17 remaining races, I count only 4 of them that would likely favor Democrats.

And unlike in previous years, I would not necessarily hand those to Democrats. In most of the races, Democrats are going to get their tails kicked. The seats they hold now are likely the only competitive contests on their side of the aisle, and all of them are being challenged by Republicans.

Susan Wismer is viewed as having worn out her welcome in her district, and vulnerable this year. Reynold Nesiba has a rare challenger, Troy Heinert is facing a second run from Joel Koskan who knows how to build on where he fell short last election, and Red Dawn Foster may find herself dealing with overdue questions about her residency.

Democrats should not consider these races as settled, and will have to work to keep what little they have in the State Senate, except not with anything close to the network they had enjoyed in the last election. They’re going to struggle to hold onto what they have, much less take back ground that they had once ceded to the GOP.

A rebuilding year? If you consider battening down the hatches for the coming storm, sure.

But not one where they’re going to accomplish anything substantive.