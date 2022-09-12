Gay candidate says LGBTQ candidates need to be elected in SD so the transgendered can play on female sports teams.

There’s an article on political website “the Hill” website in the last couple of days where District 10 Democrat legislative candidate Kameron Nelson is declaring that South Dakota needs LGBTQ candidates elected to Pierre to stop the state from barring men playing on women’s sports teams.

Some of those bills, including measures in Louisiana and South Dakota barring transgender women and girls from playing on female sports teams, have already become law. “Unfortunately, that’s not going to change until we have representation,” Kameron Nelson, an openly gay man running for a seat in the South Dakota House, told Changing America. Nelson, 32, a Democrat and South Dakota native, said conservative elected officials in the state have for years been embracing anti-LGBTQ+ policies as a way to ignite their base.

Read it all here.

The problem with Nelson’s argument is that when you start making a campaign about one’s sexual preference, and claiming that electing someone on that basis is going to affect legislation, one really has nothing to do with the other. And it certainly didn’t when the South Dakota legislature previously had someone providing LGBTQ Representation.

In 2013, Democrat State Senator (at the tIme) Angie Buhl O’Donnell came out and declared that she was “first openly LGBT person elected to any office in the state.” During her tenure, back in 2015 and 2016, is when South Dakota began digging into legislative intervention in addressing how the High School Activities Association should handle boys wanting to play in girls sports. The measure passed both houses, only to be vetoed by Governor Daugaard because it “did not address any pressing issue concerning the school districts of South Dakota.”

Literally, the passage of the bill through both houses, as well as the Governor’s veto, really had nothing to do with whether someone in the Senate was LGBTQ, versus the Governor making his own decision, and not believing it needed to rise to the level of legislation.

That’s one of the problem with campaigning based on identity politics. Reality doesn’t always follow political posturing.