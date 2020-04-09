Just received this in my mailbox for the District 30 State Senate primary in the race against Julie Frye-Awful. – PP

George Kotti Announces State Senate Campaign

The Mayor of Hot Springs announced he will be a Republican candidate for the vacant District 30 state senate seat. Early voting begins April 17 for the Republican primary election on June 2.

Hot Springs, SD – Hot Springs Mayor George Kotti announced today he will seek the Republican nomination for the District 30 South Dakota state senate seat left vacant when Senator Lance Russell withdrew from the race. Absentee voting begins April 17 for the Republican primary election on June 2.

“As a past Chairman of the Board of the Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association, I understand the challenges our tourism industry is facing,” said Kotti. “We will eventually recover, but we need a strong voice in Pierre working to ensure we have the resources necessary for a speedy recovery and a brighter future.”

When asked what makes him best for the job, Kotti cites his ministerial training and military experience as an Air Force base commander. “Life is a good teacher,” Kotti said, “and I have a broad range of experience solving problems both large and small. You can learn more about a situation by listening than by talking. I enjoy the process of bringing people together to work towards achieving shared goals.”

Born and raised in Lead, Kotti attended the U.S. Air Force Academy, becoming an engineer. Kotti served our nation in the Air Force for 30 years – including tours of duty in Vietnam and Desert Storm. A command pilot with nearly 3,000 flying hours in Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft and jet attack trainers, Kotti eventually served as a base commander and also a stint as Inspector General at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Following his retirement as a Colonel in the Air Force, Kotti entered the ministry, served as an associate pastor and co-founded a church in Rapid City. In his job as Executive Director of the Hot Springs Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development, George was instrumental in Hot Springs being named one of America’s Distinctive Destinations by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Now serving his second term as Mayor, Kotti was a vocal advocate for saving the Hot Springs campus of the Black Hills VA healthcare system, and has provided positive, steady leadership as the city navigates the COVID-19 pandemic.

George Kotti and his wife Marilyn reside in Hot Springs and have two children, a son, Dr. George Kotti III and his wife Kathryn, a daughter, Kimberly, and three grandchildren.

And please check out his website at KottiForSenate.com