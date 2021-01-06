Georgia not looking so good this morning, electoral college count likely to confirm Biden.. time for the work to start in South Dakota for 2022.

Watching the results come in for Georgia last evening seems to be setting the stage for a tough couple of years. Warnock is projected to defeat Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff. The Ossoff versus Perdue is race too close to call, but in Ossoff’s favor at the moment. The electoral college vote will likely have some silly drama, but will ultimately confirm November’s election of Democrat Joe Biden.

To be honest, it’s looking a little rough for the home team at a national level.

Statewide, it’s a far rosier view, with Senator Rounds, Congressman Johnson & Commissioner Gary Hanson being sworn in already, and next week we will see the most Republican legislature in my adult lifetime.

We won here. We won in a pronounced manner. For Republicans in South Dakota, the important thing to do is to take our disappointment over the national results this past election, and channel them into productive action in 2022. We need to get to work to re-elect Senator John Thune, Congressman Dusty Johnson, and Governor Kristi Noem. We need to return a strong leadership contingent to the constitutional offices & the Public Utilities Commission.

Yes, there are differences and heartache over the election. Some people are grousing a lot on facebook. And it might be tempting to find someone to blame, nevermind the fact we did the job we needed to do in 2020 in South Dakota.

I can’t help but notice that the same people grousing and calling to do things such as primary John Thune or Dusty Johnson this year are some of the same who called for it in previous years.

Er..they did see how strongly Dusty Johnson won in the 2020 primary, didn’t they? And in the case of the primary against Dusty this last election, it showed one of the problems with listening to the chattering complainers on facebook and elsewhere. They’re not organized. They can’t raise money, they’re ineffective in running a campaign and winning votes.

If you look back to when it comes to the rubber hitting the road, when things might have been getting a little tight, and forward momentum has needed to happen for the SDGOP and its candidates, it has been people such as Senator John Thune who have stepped up and made sure boots are on the ground in South Dakota and elsewhere for GOP candidates. And Congressman Dusty Johnson has continued in that tradition.

That’s the strongest team that Republicans can put on the field.

After today, the dust will start to settle on 2020. So, it’s time to get to work on 2022 and do our best to prepare ourselves to win elections.