Georgia not looking so good this morning, electoral college count likely to confirm Biden.. time for the work to start in South Dakota for 2022.

Watching the results come in for Georgia last evening seems to be setting the stage for a tough couple of years. Warnock is projected to defeat Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff. The Ossoff versus Perdue is race too close to call, but in Ossoff’s favor at the moment. The electoral college vote will likely have some silly drama, but will ultimately confirm November’s election of Democrat Joe Biden.
To be honest, it’s looking a little rough for the home team at a national level.
Statewide, it’s a far rosier view, with Senator Rounds, Congressman Johnson & Commissioner Gary Hanson being sworn in already, and next week we will see the most Republican legislature in my adult lifetime.
We won here. We won in a pronounced manner. For Republicans in South Dakota, the important thing to do is to take our disappointment over the national results this past election, and channel them into productive action in 2022. We need to get to work to re-elect Senator John Thune, Congressman Dusty Johnson, and Governor Kristi Noem. We need to return a strong leadership contingent to the constitutional offices & the Public Utilities Commission.
Yes, there are differences and heartache over the election. Some people are grousing a lot on facebook. And it might be tempting to find someone to blame, nevermind the fact we did the job we needed to do in 2020 in South Dakota.
I can’t help but notice that the same people grousing and calling to do things such as primary John Thune or Dusty Johnson this year are some of the same who called for it in previous years.
Er..they did see how strongly Dusty Johnson won in the 2020 primary, didn’t they? And in the case of the primary against Dusty this last election, it showed one of the problems with listening to the chattering complainers on facebook and elsewhere. They’re not organized. They can’t raise money, they’re ineffective in running a campaign and winning votes.
If you look back to when it comes to the rubber hitting the road, when things might have been getting a little tight, and forward momentum has needed to happen for the SDGOP and its candidates, it has been people such as Senator John Thune who have stepped up and made sure boots are on the ground in South Dakota and elsewhere for GOP candidates. And Congressman Dusty Johnson has continued in that tradition.
That’s the strongest team that Republicans can put on the field.
After today, the dust will start to settle on 2020. So, it’s time to get to work on 2022 and do our best to prepare ourselves to win elections.
2 thoughts on “Georgia not looking so good this morning, electoral college count likely to confirm Biden.. time for the work to start in South Dakota for 2022.”
Turd blossom overestimated suburban moms, who want the locks on their front doors (and election boxes) to mean something.
Trumpism, interestingly, is not about Trump. Trump is a conduit.
Do you want Alex Jones for President?
Cause stealing two elections in a row is how you get Alex Jones as President.
My god, GOP .. please wake up.
“Conspiracy theorist” accusation defense strategy was a bug planted by smart, but evil, people.
Stop the Steal movement presently dwarfing Tea Party movement.
WOW.
For Biden, it would be ungovernable. Deep state amplification of electoral viability * has been a thing for four (?) decades. Now, it’s exposed and in danger of extinction.
Mitch will enjoy a villa in Beijing.
Thune? Are there Chinese villas a few dozen miles East of Sturgis?
*cheating
I have a sinking feeling that, if they decide of their own volition that they got away with the theft, they proceed .. there could be very swift, violent military action. It’s justified. They just re-ran the same theft in plain view with full knowledge of how it was pulled-off. This is like a slow, sloppy bank robbery in broad daylight .. like they want the shoot-out with the cops.
It’s a very dangerous, naked, and dangerous election fraud?
Not submitting will fracture and hobble the deep state.
Being ungovernable by truly illegitimately elected leaders (they stopped counting again) without becoming violent based on skin color (none of us was alive 300 years ago) and learning as much as we can about the civic process is the best use of time.
President Trump won.
How many other elections and *ahem* speakerships were the result of sham elections?
Why would the American people vote against American interests .. if there is not fraud?
Now is the time for strength, not weakness.
Who will challenge Thune?