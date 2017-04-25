Get your tickets for Saturday’s GOP Freedom Rally – before they’re gone!

Saturday’s Freedom Rally is looking good.

Originally scheduled for the Amphitheater, and limited to 500 tickets, I’m hearing 2 things have happened. #1 – They’ve now released an additional 500 tickets. And #2 – it was moved to the Ramkota Hall to accommodate a larger crowd.

The event is still going to be competing against the Democrat’s McGovern Day Dinner featuring Keith Ellison, as well as the SDDP’s board meeting, where a vote of no confidence for Chairwoman Ann Tornberg has been called for earlier in the day. We may know by the time of the event whether she has fought off accusations of “a severe lack of management ability that has led to low fundraising, dropping voter registration numbers” successfully or not.

Either way, Democrats are going to be doing it in the shadow of a GOP rally dedicated to our freedoms.

Facebook Twitter