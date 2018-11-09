Getting back to the Conservative Caucus… so, how did Tuesday go?

I hate to bring it up… but if you recall, the founding chair of the breakaway Conservative Republican Caucus PAC is (was) State Representative Elizabeth May:

And she didn’t do as well in her campaign as in previous years, as she finds herself not coming back to Pierre from Tuesday’s election results:

Does this mean that the caucus set up to compete against Republicans is going to remove themselves from the House and Senate caucuses, including the election of Majority Leaders, etc.?

Or are they going to let the whole thing die a quiet death before we return to session in January with it’s founders and donors glad to let the subject drop in favor of being a unified GOP?

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...