Getting closer on candidates… Thinking about it? Drop me a note.

Got great news last night that someone who had noted they were looking at running for the State House is going to make the leap and do it. I had put a bug in their ear a while back, and said “you know, there’s a seat that you could run for…”

I think I can tell you without speaking out of turn that the State GOP’s recruitment efforts for the State Legislature are looking strong this year, and there’s already a great ‘freshman class’ of candidates, and it’s just getting better all the time. And there’s always room for more.

The deadline to have petitions in is March 27th. Plenty of time, but it’s still a good idea to get things done early.

If you’re a Republican running for office, or thinking of running, drop me a note here. I’m happy to be a free resource. We can chat, and I’m happy to answer any questions in confidence, and it’s not going to cost you a dime or obligate you to anything.

Stay tuned – there’s a lot more to come.

