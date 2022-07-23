Getting ready for the official 2022 post-COVID Fish & Chips tour of Washington DC!

I have some personal things which will bring me to the east coast in a couple of weeks, including stops to see my daughter working on Congressman Dusty Johnson’s staff, and possibly catching up with my son on the USS Montana.

Given the amount of time I’ll have in our nation’s capital, and the fact I’ve largely been shut out of DC frivolity over the past 2 years due to COVID, I think that it’s time to revisit and review who has the best Fish & Chips in the DC Area.

I know Eamonn’s in Alexandria didn’t get past COVID, and they closed the Rí Rá Irish Pub in Georgetown (dammit), but the Dubliner is still a short distance from Union Station, and The Queen Vic is still up and running.

From the 2018 tour, Daniel O’Connell’s Irish Restaurant and Bar had high marks and looks to still be in operation, so I’m definitely putting that on the itinerary.

What am I looking for? I’m mainly looking for a well cooked and generous portion of fresh haddock or cod. On the chips, I want something that seems truer to what chips should be, as opposed to frozen steak fries from Hy-Vee.

So, three return visits at least in the planning stage, and we’ll see what else I can scare up for between now and then.