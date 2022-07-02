Girls’ Sports Legislation Becomes Law; Gov. Noem Repeals Executive Orders
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Friday, July 1, SB 46, which protects fairness in girls’ and women’s sports, takes effect. In preparation for the law taking effect, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2022-07, which repeals her previous executive orders on the subject.
“South Dakota is defending basic fairness for our girls so that they can have an opportunity to compete and achieve,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “As our nation passes the 50th anniversary of Title IX, we must remember that this law exists to give biological girls equal opportunity. South Dakota will always stand up for our kids.”
Governor Noem signed SB 46 into law in February. It was the first bill that she signed into law in the 2022 legislative session, and it has been heralded as the “toughest law in the nation” to protect girls’ sports.
Executive Order 2022-07 repeals both Executive Orders 2021-05 and 2021-06, which protected girls’ sports in South Dakota until stronger legislation could become law.
###
4 thoughts on “Girls’ Sports Legislation Becomes Law; Gov. Noem Repeals Executive Orders”
There seems to be an important correlation that occurs over time with people and communities.
The more physically tuned women get toward motherhood and nurturing within the home, the more focused and strong men become.
Still doesn’t explain your complete lack of both.
I am trans watch me score (roar) – Lia Thomas
The whole world needs to do this. When I grew up the only sport for girls was cheerleading…Title 9 put girls on an equal footing with boys. Transpersons competing totally upsets the balance. If you want to be trans, okay by me, just compete in the gender your DNA says you are.