Glad they can put those elder statesmen to work! April 13, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns Looks like Tony Venhuizen found some capable hands to help him put some signs up today: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
9 thoughts on “Glad they can put those elder statesmen to work!”
Who is that man? Honestly asking
A former legislator.
He did represent the 9th District from 97-03.
A member of Tony’s family
Friend of Senator Rounds
The guy kind of looks like Tony’s wife’s father.
Lord knows Tony’s soft hands couldn’t run a post driver!!
I almost spit out my coffee when I read this. LOLLOL
I’ve heard he’s a really handy carpenter, built his own house, but look at the left post. The candidate’s first name is now “Ony”, which is a fine name for a Dutch kid, but I think Ony should quit using that cheap labor 😎