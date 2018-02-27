Go Fund Me Campaign set up for State Representative Sean McPherson Posted on February 26, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply A few people had asked, and now there is a GoFundMe Campaign page set up to help offset expenses for State Representative Sean McPherson as he battles cancer. You can click here, or click on the image. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related