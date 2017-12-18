GOAC Meeting starting off well… 8:05 and Senator Nelson already told to “knock it off.”

I turned on the Government Operations and Audit Committee to run in the background while working this morning.. and we barely got to 8:05 before we had Senator Nelson interrupting the chair, and trying to talk over her.
In response, Senator Peters very bluntly told him to “knock it off!”
Sounds like it’s going to be one of those meetings.
Make him go hide in the bathroom again.
Do you have a link to the hearing?
cartoon network, i think
Is it true Nelson is going to quit the party?
Which one??…he claims to be a Republican while acting and actively supporting Democrats.