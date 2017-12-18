GOAC Meeting starting off well… 8:05 and Senator Nelson already told to “knock it off.”

I turned on the Government Operations and Audit Committee to run in the background while working this morning.. and we barely got to 8:05 before we had Senator Nelson interrupting the chair, and trying to talk over her.

In response, Senator Peters very bluntly told him to “knock it off!”

Sounds like it’s going to be one of those meetings.

 

