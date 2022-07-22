AOC pretends to be handcuffed. At least when I get arrested, I get arrested for real! pic.twitter.com/kuwjpp0g5v
— Rod Blagojevich (@realBlagojevich) July 21, 2022
2 thoughts on “Good laugh for Friday morning”
When not in handcuffs, most officers will request that you put your hands behind your back and interlock your fingers. At least that was my experience when i received an open container in college while standing on a sidewalk outside a house party. That $96 fine seemed like a fortune back then.
but yes, this coming from Rod is hilarious. Most people don’t understand the difference in being arrested and being detained. The latter could involve handcuffs depending on who you are. The elite will get this lighter treatment and so would Rod. Being arrested, you are getting cuffs no matter what.