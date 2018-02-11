GOP breaks out on it’s own with more substantive legislative coffees

The Minnehaha County GOP held its first legislative coffee of 2018 this weekend, and as opposed to what legislators had viewed as a more superficial Q&A Session, the legislators liked the new format as a welcome departure:
Republican lawmakers at the GOP forum said they preferred the new model over the traditional legislative coffees, which until this year were sponsored by both Democratic and Republican parties. Answering without a stopwatch ticking down was a feature they said they preferred over the chamber coffee events.
“I hate 90 seconds,” Stalzer said. “Some issues you just can’t handle it in 90 seconds.”
Willadsen agreed: “I like being able to go face-to-face with one of my constituents and be able to say, ‘here’s the deal.'”
I don’t see what the Democrats are complaining about. We allow all constituents to speak regardless of party affiliation. We even had a rather leftwing schoolteacher democratic candidate for D11 who spoke and asked questions.
We’d like to encourage the Democrats to hold their own forums.
This is merely step one to ending the legislative coffees. Once that is done, the GOP get togethers will eventually end too. It is all a part of a grand strategy to end transparency……Probably a Koch idea as well, who knows?
And if you are proud that Democrats showed up at the Republican get togethers this past weekend, then why suggest that the Democrats have their own separate events? Because there is really no need for duplicity unless the underlying goal is to divide and conquer and then for an eventual stifling of all legislative transparency….
Your entire comment is absurd.
No, it’s the truth and you can’t handle it…..
Your “truth” is paranoid nonsense predicting what other people are going to do without evidence. It must be painful to live in your mind. I feel sorry for you.
The truth is that the GOP is still haunted by their “Crickets” performance at last year’s legislative coffees and the best way to solve that embarrassment is to eventually rid one selves of the demands of a public transparency.
Because it is much earlier to make a mistake or show a lack of knowledge to a constituent as oppose to a room full of constituents and the press.
What you mistake as “paranoid” is merely a strong historic memory, which explains how we got here, and I might add, especially in recent times, many in your Party have an obvious aversion to history or facts.
Plus, you can always tell when you are winning an argument or debate, because the other side decides to attack the messenger because they cannot adequately handle the message….
Another fine Republican you are recruiting for the party? Isn’t that about all we have left is leftwing democrats you guys recruited to run as republicans to oppose the few conservatives we have in the legislature?
Whatever. Stace.