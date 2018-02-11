GOP breaks out on it’s own with more substantive legislative coffees

The Minnehaha County GOP held its first legislative coffee of 2018 this weekend, and as opposed to what legislators had viewed as a more superficial Q&A Session, the legislators liked the new format as a welcome departure:

Republican lawmakers at the GOP forum said they preferred the new model over the traditional legislative coffees, which until this year were sponsored by both Democratic and Republican parties. Answering without a stopwatch ticking down was a feature they said they preferred over the chamber coffee events.

“I hate 90 seconds,” Stalzer said. “Some issues you just can’t handle it in 90 seconds.”

Willadsen agreed: “I like being able to go face-to-face with one of my constituents and be able to say, ‘here’s the deal.'”