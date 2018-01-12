GOP Candidate Lora Hubbel persists in racist comments against Sen. Troy Heinert. And she still needs to resign from race.

Lora Hubbel apparently can’t stop being Lora Hubbel.

That includes the ugly side she exposes which highlight why she should never be elected to office.

If you’ll note her new comments on a story by Lakota Country Times about her attack on Democrat State Senator Troy Heinert…:

Hubbel was lambasted by Native Americans who took offense to the tone and implication of Hubbel’s post. Pat Powers of the South Dakota War College called on Hubbel to exit the race. Hubbel would continue in the post saying that she is not a racist and that the choice of Bruce Whalen, an Oglala Lakota citizen, as a running mate was further evidence. Hubbel did not seem to understand the offensive nature of her Pocahontas comment. President Donald Trump angered much of Indian Country when he referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as Pocahontas in the past. Trump says that she has attempted to use a claim of Native ancestry to gain political favor. Hubbel’s use of the term was a low-blow and many Native Americans take offense to non-Native people attempting to decide who warrants tribal-citizenship. Hubbel stood by her comments in statement provided to LCT. “If I called someone “King Tut” I would be doing so because I thought they held a much higher opinion of themselves then what others do. I meant similar with Sen. Heinert. I tried to reduce Troy Heinert a bit by calling him a famous Indian. Others have said similar when we hear the now infamous quote, “and you, sir, are no Ronald Reagan!” I have been told I erred and should have called him, Faux-cahontas because he pretending to be a caliber of a person that he is not. Troy is nothing like the heroine Pocahontas,” said Hubbel. First, he has a much diluted blood line to the American Indians. Second of all he threw the Indian kids under the bus by refusing to call the perpetrators of the Gear Up Scandal in for questioning. And… Heinert condemned the comments.

Read it all here.

New offensive comments trying to deflect criticism by claiming Heinert has a “much diluted blood line to the American Indians?” Good god. Lora Hubbel still doesn’t get it.

And as before, she needs to resign from the race.

