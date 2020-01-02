GOP Candidates announce for State House – Werner in District 6 & Fitzgerald in 31. Big primaries brewing in each.

Out of my mailbox are two announcement from GOP Hopefuls for the State Legislature, specifically the State House of Representatives in District 6:
and District 31.
And those are two districts to watch, as of last count I’m hearing each may have House GOP Primaries with possibly five or more candidates running for the two house seats.
Stay tuned.
I don’t know…does Mary have any experience?
No new rep has experience and I do not doubt her conviction but I would worry about her temperament
When Mary worked at social services she would go out of her way to help people, I know I was one of her clients. She really cares about people especially kids.