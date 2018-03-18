GOP Candidates at the St. Patrick’s Day parade

Posted on by 18 Comments ↓

From Sioux Falls and Social Media, the Candidates were out in force at the St. Patrick’s Day parade festivities in Sioux Falls:

18 Replies to “GOP Candidates at the St. Patrick’s Day parade”

  3. Anonymous

    I’d be surprised if Neal Tapio would bother with such trivial pursuits. He is probably busy strategizing with a nation to save from the Barbarians at the gate and enemies within.

    Reply
      1. Anonymous

        Senator Tapio was most likely planning his next speech or press release with his staff and supporters in the War room. Just hope he remembers there is no fighting in the War room.

        Reply
    2. KM

      9:28 – Busy strategizing like the people of Britain or Germany? You’ve seen videos of Germans marching in the streets protesting the forced change of their country? How about the video of Antifa attacking Germans protesting rape and murder of their women, you’ve heard of 120db group? I’m glad to see you have educated yourself about what’s happening in Europe and how cities across the US are unfortunately slowly following in their footsteps.

      Tapio is not alone. Have you been watching the governor’s race in MN?

      Reply
  6. Anonymous

    Three of the people in Dusty’s picture are Dusty himself. Pretty sad turnout. If Dusty wins it will be the result of an apathetic electorate.

    Reply
      2. KM

        Are candidates required to attend parades? That’s how you decide to vote for a candidate…if they walk in a parade or not? It may be a way to expose one’s campaign, but it is not the end all for who wins the race. Many people did not go to the SF parade and the people that did, did more so for their children not to make a final decision on who to vote for.

        Reply
        1. 2 cents

          I wondered if they had other events going on also. The other candidates I mean…there are more than one place to be at a time 🙂

          Reply
  7. Anonymous

    Bjorkman and Sutton had a good showing with plenty of volunteers and signage. Sutton’s Horse Drawn Stagecoach was pretty cool. Out working for the votes like the other candidates which is good.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.