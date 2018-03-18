GOP Candidates at the St. Patrick’s Day parade Posted on March 18, 2018 by Pat Powers — 18 Comments ↓ From Sioux Falls and Social Media, the Candidates were out in force at the St. Patrick’s Day parade festivities in Sioux Falls: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Good showing by the candidates
Was Shantel there? or Tapio?
Not that I could find.
I’d be surprised if Neal Tapio would bother with such trivial pursuits. He is probably busy strategizing with a nation to save from the Barbarians at the gate and enemies within.
Yeah too many people there and he doesn’t need any signatures for anything.
Senator Tapio was most likely planning his next speech or press release with his staff and supporters in the War room. Just hope he remembers there is no fighting in the War room.
9:28 – Busy strategizing like the people of Britain or Germany? You’ve seen videos of Germans marching in the streets protesting the forced change of their country? How about the video of Antifa attacking Germans protesting rape and murder of their women, you’ve heard of 120db group? I’m glad to see you have educated yourself about what’s happening in Europe and how cities across the US are unfortunately slowly following in their footsteps.
Tapio is not alone. Have you been watching the governor’s race in MN?
Good to see the masses out there supporting Dusty.
Shantel has been MIA.
Three of the people in Dusty’s picture are Dusty himself. Pretty sad turnout. If Dusty wins it will be the result of an apathetic electorate.
compared to no turnout at all by the other candidates????
Yes, exactly. Winning by default is a symptom of voter apathy.
Are candidates required to attend parades? That’s how you decide to vote for a candidate…if they walk in a parade or not? It may be a way to expose one’s campaign, but it is not the end all for who wins the race. Many people did not go to the SF parade and the people that did, did more so for their children not to make a final decision on who to vote for.
I wondered if they had other events going on also. The other candidates I mean…there are more than one place to be at a time 🙂
Well, now that seems like a logical, reasonable thought, 2 cents. I’m not sure that is acceptable;)
Bjorkman and Sutton had a good showing with plenty of volunteers and signage. Sutton’s Horse Drawn Stagecoach was pretty cool. Out working for the votes like the other candidates which is good.
Prediction: Dusty wins the nomination 60% Dusty to Shantel 40% and the 40% may be on the high side.
No way Krebs gets 40%