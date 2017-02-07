GOP Chair and Vice Chair candidates discuss slate at Yankton County GOP Meeting



GOP Vice Chair Candidate Dan Wheeler and GOP Chair Candidate Dan Lederman met with interested Republicans last night to explain why Republican Central Committee members should elect them to leadership posts this coming weekend in Pierre, where Dan Lederman and Linda Rausch will be opposing incumbent Chair Pam Roberts and David Wheeler for the offices in question.

According to Yankton County GOP Chair jason Ravnsborg,

“They both represented their positions well and we had a good question and answer session from the audience and they were both engaging.”

“We are thankful that they both could attend and we told them they are always welcome in Yankton and hope that they can come back for a Lincoln

Day dinner on April 7th no matter what the outcome is on Saturday.”

Stay tuned – there’s lots more to come on this weekend’s race for South Dakota GOP Chair!

