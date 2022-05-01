GOP Challenger candidates go full-crazy fringe yesterday at Back-Alley Pierre Rally

Yesterday in Pierre, several of the alternative statewide Republican candidates held a rally in the side street off the back of the State Capital between Broadway Avenue and Church Avenue.

And according to this story by KELOland, they gave us a full throated viewing of why they are not going to get elected. Because they tended to sound completely bat-shit crazy.

“We’re discovering that there was a plan-demic, that there was eugenics going on around the world, that we did have a stolen election,” said Whalen, wearing a Trump 2024 hat with the slogan ‘Make Votes Count Again.’ Read that actual quote here.

Wow! There “was a plan-demic, that there was eugenics going on around the world?!?” Someone needs to get a hook and yank Bruce off the stage. Because at this point, he’s hurting the GOP brand.

Unfortunately, Congressional challenger Taffy Howard wasn’t sounding any more grounded in reality..

“Our kids are being told to fill out grids to figure out where they fall on the oppressor and oppressed scale. And yeah, you guessed it, probably — the top on the oppressor is the white, English-speaking, Christian male,” Howard said. Read that crazy talk here.

Really? Can Taffy point to oppressor-grids be used in any South Dakota schools?

Or better yet, did she consider bringing any oppressor-grid legislation during the 2022 legislative session if it was such a concern? Probably not, because that might’ve required her to show up. (Not that she could’ve passed it.)

Seriously. Taffy skips voting on impeachment, but she’s front and center to talk about oppressor grids? Ugh.

Instead of issues that actually affect the everyday lives of South Dakota families, and business owners, the rally participants just decided to be a live performance of your crazy aunt’s Facebook feed.

And an embarrassment to those who are concerned about actually making lives better. Not to mention winning elections.