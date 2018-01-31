GOP Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson’s 4th Quarter 2017 FEC Report: $117K raised, $43k Spent, $424k Cash on Hand

Dusty Johnson had a good 4th quarter in 2017 according to his FEC Report:
Johnson, one of the three Republican candidates for the party’s Congressional nomination posted his latest campaign finance report noting $116,715 raised, expenditures of only $43,131, leaving him $424,277 cash on hand to start 2018 campaigning in earnest.
Another impressive quarter by Dusty.
I believe he is the front runner. Talking ideas, issues, energetic, young. We need more young people in our party.
Interested to see how the Tapio entrance into the race changes things though….
I think Shantel is fading, but not dead yet, but she either needs to pick it up or try to keep her Secretary of State job.