GOP Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson’s 4th Quarter 2017 FEC Report: $117K raised, $43k Spent, $424k Cash on Hand

Dusty Johnson had a good 4th quarter in 2017 according to his FEC Report:

Dusty Johnson 4q 2017 FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

Johnson, one of the three Republican candidates for the party’s Congressional nomination posted his latest campaign finance report noting $116,715 raised, expenditures of only $43,131, leaving him $424,277 cash on hand to start 2018 campaigning in earnest.

