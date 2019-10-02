GOP Congressman Dusty Johnson cited as helping to diversify the Republican Party

They talk openly about perceptions the party is run by a bunch of old white guys— and they’re desperate to change that. “The base is shrinking. Period. End of story,” said Rep. Will Hurd, the only black House Republican, who at 42 will leave office rather seek another term representing his heavily Hispanic district in southwest Texas.

Hurd said Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Dusty Johnson of South Dakota are two members trying to make the party more diverse and inclusive.