GOP convention hall is stuffed to the gills..

@SoDakCampaigns

Not sure if this is going to be close to a record, but at last count the convention was approaching 700 people through the door￼.

(687 is the official.. a new record!)

This is nuts! And probably indicative of what will be a very spirited day.

  1. Even at a record number, 700 people choosing nearly the entire ticket is an archaic system. Time to go to primaries for all statewide offices.

